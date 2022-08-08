Ilary Blasi escapes to the mountains in South Tyrol, but with whom?

The presenter continues her holidays, the first summer without Francesco Totti, after 20 years of marriage. First Zanzibar, then Sabaudia, and now South Tyrol. “The ex Capitana” shared the photos of her trip to the lake on social networks Braies. Together with her a “photographer” who took her photos of her but she does not show herself, thus remaining ‘mysterious’. Who will be the escort?





Ilary Blasi leaves Sabaudia to make way for Francesco Totti

Continue the first summer of Ilary without Francesco Totti. After the trip to Tanzania, the presenter headed to her favorite seaside resort: Sabaudiaat Villa Volpi, which for more than twenty years she shared with her now ex-husband, Totti.

Ilary would now have relieved Francesco Totti, who arrived in Pontine on August 3 with their three children: Cristian, Chanel and Isabel.

Totti he should stay on vacation in the seaside resort near the capital with his two daughters and servants until August 15th, while his eldest son Cristian will go back and forth due to his commitments with the Roma Under 18 team.

There are those who swear that at Circeo there is also the new girlfriend of the former captain, Noemi Bocchi, and to have seen him enter the residence where she would have rented an apartment, a stone’s throw from the seafront and towards Terracina. But for now Totti continues not to leave any statements.

