While the court hearings proceed for the separation with Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi he decided to keep his distance from the entertainment world. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, the famous presenter should soon return to the small screen. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Ilary Blasi was there hero of the summer 2022. Finished in the news crosshairs due to the sensational farewell with Francesco Totti, the Roman showgirl decided to take a pause from work. In fact, it is since last spring that the Italian public no longer sees the presenter appear in television.

To bring out a detail unpublished about his career was the weekly “Oggi”. According to the newspaper, Blasi wanted to get a year off from the entertainment world. It’s not all. The presenter would also have been willing to abandon theIsland Of The Famous.

However, it now appears that Francesco Totti’s ex-wife has changed idea. In fact, the woman, also supported by Silvia Toffaninshould return to lead The Island of the Famous there next spring:

Pushed and supported by her family and especially by her friend Silvia Toffanin, she chose not to suspend her professional commitments and to return in the spring to the helm of the Isola dei Famosi. In these hours the first auditions have begun to define the cast of the next edition.

Therefore, the Italian audience will have to wait a few more months for Ilary Blasi to return to the small screen. The famous reality show should start immediately after the end of the seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. Currently we are not yet aware of who they will be opinion makers. Anyway, fans of the show are also hoping for a return by Alvin, Vladimir Luxuria and Nicola Savino.