The presenter lends herself a lot to the news of the fashion world and even yesterday she demonstrated it.

Yesterday Easter Monday with the live broadcast ofIsland of the Famous of the ninth episode. For the special day Ilary Blasi she sported a very special look with a little black dress. But what really highlighted the look was a crystal bra worn on sight like a necklace.

A very special look that the columnist Nicola Savino summarized as follows: “Eva Kant who stole a bra”.

Ilary Blasi he has accustomed us to big surprises every time he has to show off a look for the evening of the Isola dei Famosi. Last night she wore a long black total-black dress with a high neck, short sleeves and a side slit.

The dress is signed Alice + Olivia: this is the Kaylen model and is on sale on the brand’s website at a price of 515 euros.

Source: Mediaset

But that’s not all because the presenter chose a pair of designer black heels to complete the look Le Silla. And the hair? Collected in a bun pulled at the nape of the neck that made it look like Eva Kantthe famous cartoon character companion of Diabolik.

And what about the bra worn over the dress? The sparkling details are a real must for the Blasi. Yesterday he chose to wear a truly unusual accessory.

This is the top gold Courage of the Foreva brand, on sale on the brand’s website at a price of 160 euros. A bra of golden crystals to be worn on sight over a little black dress, just like Ilary did.

Who has launched the beginning of a new fashion of the summer?

Meanwhile, the excellent ratings recorded in this early reality show have pushed the production to extend the duration of the Island of the Famous.

It was to launch the indiscretion Blogo who announced how the production has decided to reward excellent ratings by extending the duration by 5 episodes. These will air only on Mondays and therefore means that the castaways will remain on the island for another 5 weeks.