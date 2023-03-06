After the court battle for the separation, the showgirl also deleted all the photos with her ex-husband.

Between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti the story is now closed. The couple said goodbye after almost 20 years of marriage and unfortunately it didn’t end in the best way. The two are separating but the legal battle promises to be long and painful.

In fact, the couple and their respective lawyers would not have found any consensual agreement and for this reason the clash will take place Court. Not even their respective lawyers would ever speak to each other again. The next hearing is set for March 14 and the process looks set to last at least a couple of years.

Source: web

It was known that the relations between Ilary and Francesco were worn out and the few opportunities for closeness occur only for the children. Both have now changed their lives, Francesco is a couple with Naomi Bocchiwhile Ilary is also living a new love story with Bastian Muller.

New life for the showgirl who will soon return with theIsland of the Famous. The demonstration is also given by the fact that Ilary has eliminated every shot from her social networks together with her now ex-husband. If you browse the profile Instagram della Blasi there is no longer any trace of photos taken together with Francesco Totti. Only those where they are together with their children remain, for obvious reasons.

A clear, drastic and very precise choice given by the showgirl who wants to cut all links with the past and enjoy the new life with Bastian. Different attitude instead that of Francesco who does not deny the past and continues to keep the photos with his ex-wife.

From the beginning Totti he has always admitted that he tried until the last minute to safeguard the marriage only to then surrender in the face of constant clashes. The precise reasons for the breakup have never been disclosed, there is talk of betrayal but both have always given a different version.