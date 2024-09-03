Ilary Blasi posts a 600 euro receipt on social media. “Refinement has never been her strong point,” is the response from haters

For Ilary Blasi the holidays are over and it’s time to go back to Rome. The presenter posted the receipt for the shopping done in the capital, showing the food and body products put in the cart but above all the amount paid. “Can you see that I’m back?”, she writes Ilary Blasi with a certain irony showing a bill of about 600 euros.

The post with the receipt could only provoke a piqued reaction from her haters who wrote: “Refinement has never been her strong point” and “What a vulgar person.” Others also complain about the products purchased: “Shampoo and personal hygiene products at the supermarket? How poor!”. Still others, however, make the comparison with the shopping of an average Italian family: “Did you remove the post with the receipt? Stop it, you’re 40 now. Mature. Think about those who live on €100 a month in groceries.”