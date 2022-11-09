Over the last few hours the name of Ilary Blasi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. Following the gossip that saw her protagonist with Edmondo Israilovici, the presenter decided to break the silence and has exposed herself on the issue she is talking about so much these days.

After twenty years of love, the story between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti has come to an end. The former captain has turned the page and is currently out in the open with his new partner Noemi Bocchi. As for Ilary, however, these days the showgirl has been paparazzi with a man mysterious.

The news was made known by the weekly ‘Diva e Donna’ which placed the presenter of theIsland of the Famous at the center of a real media fuss. The well-known weekly has paparazzi the showgirl in the company of Edmondo Israilovici. Following the publication of the shots in question, everyone could not help but wonder if Ilary has found love again.

Over the last few hours, however, Francesco Totti’s ex-wife has decided to intervene by breaking the silence and putting an end to all the gossip about him. In detail, Ilary Blasi denied the alleged flirt with Edmondo with these words:

They said it sounds flirtatious. In my opinion it just pulls an aria. What was the title of the cover like? Ilary’s world. World, what it feels like to be on the covers of tabloid newspapers. World, tell me the truth: tow more or I burned you. How long have we known each other? 15 years? Let’s say you saw me grow up, you are much older than me.

So still none love in the life of Ilary Blasi. The presenter still declares herself single: it seems that no man has yet hit the center in her life.