Over the past few hours, numerous TV personalities have expressed their condolences to Silvio Berlusconi’s family and loved ones on his death. Among the people who wanted to pay a last respects to the politician there was also Ilary Blasi who published a sweet message to offer condolences to her colleague Silvia Toffanin.

The politician’s friends and collaborators are saddened by the loss and they too are left without a point of reference. There have been numerous messages of condolence and support that the Berlusconi family has received over the past few hours. Ilary Blasi also wanted to offer his condolences to Silvia Toffanin, with whom he has a special bond.

Francesco Totti’s ex-wife showed all her affection and support for the presenter of Verissimo through a photo published on her Instagram profile. These are the words that read in the message:

Television was the heart of his life and he put his heart into television. I am very close to her family and to Silvia, to whom I offer my condolences.