Over the past few hours, numerous TV personalities have expressed their condolences to Silvio Berlusconi’s family and loved ones on his death. There was also one of the people who wanted to pay a final farewell to the politician Ilary Blasi who published a sweet message to offer condolences to her colleague Silvia Toffanin.

On 12 June 2023 he passed away Silvio Berlusconi. The death of the Italian entrepreneur and politician has shocked the whole world of the web, television, politics and sport. The Berlusconi family has lost its own landmark. In addition to the partner Martha Fascinathe man leaves behind five daughters and 17 grandchildren.

The politician’s friends and collaborators are saddened by the loss and they too are left without a point of reference. There were numerous i messages of condolences and support that the Berlusconi family has received over the past few hours. Ilary Blasi also wanted to offer his own condolences to Silvia Toffaninwith which it has a special bond.

Ilary Blasi: the message for Silvia Toffanin

Francesco Totti’s ex-wife has shown all her affection and support for the presenter of very true through one photo posted on his Instagram profile. These are the words which are read in message:

Television was the heart of his life and he put his heart into television. I am very close to her family and to Silvia, to whom I offer my condolences.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s partner has no social profiles and has not released any declaration on the disappearance of his father-in-law. On the contrary Marta Fascina has released ainterview to the “Corriere” claiming to have lost thelove of his life. The woman remained close to her husband until the last day of her life.