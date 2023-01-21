The presenter of the Isola dei Famosi has decided to come out into the open with the German entrepreneur

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti are undoubtedly the most talked about gossip characters in recent months. After announcing the end of the love story that lasted for about twenty years, the former footballer and Mediaset presenter have found happiness alongside their new companions. While Francesco Totti lives his life peacefully alongside Noemi Bocchi, Ilary Blasi has found serenity alongside the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller.

Ilary Blasi and Bastian Muller they no longer hide. Over the last few hours, the name of the presenter of theIsland of the Famous has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers for his decision to come out into the open with his new love, the German entrepreneur Bastian Muller.

In fact, over the last few hours, the showgirl has shared a shot that is making the rounds on the web. In detail, it is a real one couple photo shared to formalize the relationship. Shortly before the presenter shared the shot, Bastian also published a photo on his Instagram page depicting a table set for two.

Who is Bastian, Ilary Blasi’s new partner

After the suffering caused by separation from Francesco Totti, Ilary Blasi has finally found serenity. A few months ago, the newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini shared some shots that portray the presenter of theIsland of the Famous with another man.

According to what was shared by the newspaper ‘Chi’, Ilary Blasi’s new partner is called Bastian Muller. The weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini revealed that the man is well known entrepreneur German. But the gossip about Ilary Blasi and his new partner does not end there.

In fact, according to what was revealed by the weekly directed by Alfonso Signorini, it seems that a few months ago the presenter of theIsland of the Famous and her new partner spent the night in a luxurious hotel in Zurich. There have been many rumors circulating about Ilary Blasi’s new love life and today the confirmation of the love story with Bastian.