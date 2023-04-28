Ilary Blasi, Chanel’s dedication for her 42nd birthday: “Never change”

“Never change”. For Ilary Blasi’s 42nd birthday, best wishes from her daughter Chanel could not be missing. In her Instagram stories, the 15-year-old wanted to celebrate her occasion by posting two photos with her mother. In the first, which dates back to when she was a child, they are immortalized together on the beach, while the second is more recent and sees Francesco Totti’s daughter smiling together with her mother, always in a seaside resort. “Congratulations. Never change”, the inscription that accompanies the second photo.

Her boyfriend Bastian also celebrated the presenter of the Island of the famous, who surprised her by organizing a candlelit dinner in a room of a luxurious 5-star hotel in Morocco, set up just for them. A memorable evening for Ilary, who shared several photos of her on social networks, while her new boyfriend published a shot accompanied by the caption: “Happy birthday, my love”.