Ilary Blasi breaks the silence on the separation from Francesco Totti

Ilary Blasi breaks the silence and speaks for the first time of the separation from Francesco Totti a few days after the couple’s first divorce ruling.

The presenter, through her lawyers, intervened to deny the rumors according to which she would have refused the 15 thousand euros a month offered by the former footballer for the maintenance of her children Cristian, Chanel and Isabel.

“Regarding the allegations of some newspapers, the lawyers are forced to specify that Mrs. Blasi has never refused a check for 15,000 euros a month for her children, also because Mr. Totti has never offered his wife figures of that amount. order” specified the lawyers of Ilary Blasi, Alessandro Simeone and Pompilia Rossi.

“Once again an attempt is being made to give an image of Mrs. Blasi in contrast to the real one” added the lawyers.

The agreement between the two former spouses, therefore, appears very distant. At this point it will be the judge who will have to rule on the custody of the children and on the ownership of the villa in Eur, the house where, until a few months ago, the two lived together with their three children.