Ilary Blasi, Bastian no longer appears in the stories. The doubts of the fans: “Is it a crisis?”

What happened to Bastian? Many fans of Ilary Blasi ask, who hasn’t shown his partner in Instagram stories for weeks. The German entrepreneur to whom the presenter is linked after the end of her marriage to Francesco Totti seems to have disappeared.

An absence that could be dictated by the decision to keep a low profile than by a possible breakup. In this period Ilary would also have chosen to keep more confidential about his private life, exposing his daughters Isabel and Chanel less.

An answer to the questions of the fans could have come from Ilary herself, who in her latest story published the video of a large bouquet of red roses without however revealing who she received it from.