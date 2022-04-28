Yesterday new episode of Hyenas And Ilary Blasi has undergone the Word of mouththe game in which the person concerned had to answer questions without clearly associating her statements with the characters mentioned.

Ilary was told to talk about 8 television personalities: Barbara D’Urso, Alfonso Signorini, Michelle Hunziker, Teo Mammucari, Totti, Gerry Scotti, Corona and Belen. Although he did not mention names, it was evident in his thoughts who the recipient was.

For this reason, starting from Barbara D’Urso, Ilary spent some nice words for her: “I’ve known her for about 20 years. There has always been sympathy between us yes. No affection, but because it is a demanding word. If we had a fight? But absolutely not. We never went out together, but I met her on a vacation. Professionally I appreciate her and I like the way she works. I find you a great professional. Obviously we are two different genres. There is nothing I envy her and I really don’t think she envies me anything. What if she earns a lot more than me? I think yes. Did she always speak well of me? I tell you yes, she speaks well of me. If I have to describe it in one word, I choose professional” – he said.

Ilary Blasi, his thoughts on Belen Rodriguez

Source: Mediaset

Then commenting on a very beautiful woman from show business, it is evident she was talking about Belen Rodriguez.

“From 0 to 10 I give her 8 as a vote, I don’t know her very well. As a professional I give her a 7. Between the two of us, the older I am. Did I have a little thought about it? No, not even drunk, but we kissed. A vow to kiss? A little kiss then a 6. If she is a number 1 in the profession? At work she is not a number 1. Her greatest virtue is that she is very beautiful. If my husband got a message from this woman, I would ask questions. As a word to describe it I would say wow” – he said.

It is then inevitable to dwell on Ilary’s historical enemy: Fabrizio Corona. For him, the presenter of the Island of the Famous did not use sweet words.

“He never tried it with me. I’ve never kissed him, I miss him. I’ve never thought about it, it’s not bad, but I’ve never thought about it. How do I define her way of working? Ah why do you work? What is this person saying about me? so many things you trust. Does she have more enemies or friends? I would say 50 and 50 come on. Just as I think she has hurt and suffered in the same way. If I have to describe it in one word, I would say smart“.