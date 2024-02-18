Elisabetta Gregoraci responds in an unexpected way regarding her replacement with Ilary Blasi for the hosting of 'Battiti Live'.

There still remains a shadow of uncertainty about the presence of Ilary Blasi to Mediaset. We know that Pier Silvio Berlusconi recently announced a change which sees the farewell of Ilary Blasi from the management of The Island of the Famous. At the same time, in addition to leaving the reality show, the Mediaset owner would also have indicated the doors of Live beats for the showgirl. Is everything decided and, above all, is it a certain situation?

The doors of the future would have opened for Francesco Totti's ex Live beats summer broadcast that has long been broadcast live on Italy One. The manager of Cologno Monzese also suggested that the program will move from Italia Uno to Canale 5. “This summer, if the project progresses well, Battiti Live will be on Canale 5 and will be hosted by Ilary Blasi”, declared Pier Silvio Berlusconi on January 31st.

This statement therefore seemed to exclude Elisabetta Gregoraci. The Calabrian showgirl, however, hosted the show in previous years. Is there an air of tension over these perhaps unwanted movements? Gregoraci responded about this during an interview.

This situation, among rotations and replacementstook a surprising turn when Elisabetta Gregoraci was interviewed at TVTalk The February 17. During the well-known Rai program which discusses and analyzes new media and the hidden plots of television programmes, the question was asked: “What advice would you give to Ilary Blasi for Battiti Live?”. Gregoraci's response was not very helpful in dispelling doubts.

On Ilary Blasi, in fact, theGregoraci's statement it was unexpected and suggested that at the moment the relay with the Roman colleague was not yet certain. The showgirl, in fact, said:

In reality I still don't have any official confirmation about it and therefore I can't say anything else.

The answer, therefore, raises questions about certainty of the passing of the baton to Ilary Blasi and on the actual state of the situation. In short, Berlusconi has declared a decision, but it doesn't seem to have been fully implemented by the whole environment.

Despite Pier Silvio Berlusconi's public declarations in favor of Ilary Blasi, Elisabetta Gregoraci may not be informed of the decision. The position of host of Live beats would still be open or, at least, not completely defined. A real one is looming for a few more days television puzzle. It is plausible that Berlusconi and the Mediaset leaders have already made a decision without having reported to Gregoraci, who is currently busy at Rai with the program Mad in Italy.