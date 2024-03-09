Ilary Blasi it rediscovers itself in other guises. Well, it seems that the showgirl doesn't just feel like a successful TV presenter, but also a strong and courageous woman, capable of reinventing herself quickly. After the end of her marriage to Francesco Totti, she faced the situation with great dignity and decided to focus on her career and her children. A exciting new job it brings it to much different screens than those of very popular television programmes.

In fact, yours has arrived debut as an actress in the film “Love and other mental masturbations”. This is a clear example of his courage and his desire to get involved. Although Ilary Blasi has no experience in the world of cinema, in fact, he accepted the challenge with enthusiasm and demonstrated that he has talent and naturalness in front of the camera. At the age of 42, he thus arrives for his first time on a film set.

The film, which will be released soon, is one romantic comedy directed by Giampaolo Morelli and also starring Maria Chiara Giannetta and Marco Cocci. The plot has not yet been revealed, but we know that Ilary will still have a small part. It is still a beginning.

His film debut it aroused a lot of curiosity and interest. Audiences are eager to see how she will fare as an actress and to find out if this will be the start of a new career for her. Yet another new beginning, we could say, for Ilary Blasi.

In addition to cinema, the showgirl has plans other plans for the future. Soon he will return to television with a new program and will continue to dedicate himself to his family as he has been doing for several years amidst a thousand commitments.

It is not surprising how Ilary Blasi reinvented herself after the end of her marriage. She has published an autobiographical book in which she tells her story about herself, she is at the center of a documentary about her life, she has traveled all over the world with her children. On the side of television visibility, you have also participated in several advertising campaigns.

