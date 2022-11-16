Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti’s Rolexes: here are the new backgrounds

New backgrounds appear on Francesco Totti’s Rolex which would have been stolen by Ilary Blasi from the former Roma footballer immediately after the separation between the two.

To reveal them is the weekly Who which tells some details that emerged in the last hearing in which the now ex-spouses met face to face to discuss watches and designer bags.

According to the magazine, the Rolex collection would be precious but it would not be a millionaire collection as claimed by some rumors in the past.

Furthermore, again according to what the magazine directed by Alfonso Signorini reveals, the watches would be a gift from the former footballer to the presenter, which is why she would have taken back what was hers. Furthermore, during the hearing, the presenter would have explained that she had decided to keep the Rolexes because she would like the watches to remain with her children.

The climate between the two, however, would be more relaxing, so much so that a consensual agreement would be one step away. Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi, in fact, would have found an agreement on everything except for the child support allowance on which there would still be a certain distance. The house in Eur where the two lived together would remain with the children, who would remain to live there with their mother.