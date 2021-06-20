Yesterday Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi celebrated their sixteenth wedding anniversary. Both have published shots that portray them together in a beautiful and evocative location.

The former captain of the Rome, Francesco Totti and the TV host Ilary Blasi they have now been married for sixteen years and have three children. A sincere and spontaneous bond between Francesco and Ilary, so much so that it has become one of the most appreciated, loved and followed couples.

The moment they got married dates back to 2005, precisely on June 19. The wedding was also broadcast live on TV from the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli.

For the occasion, a sea of ​​fans were outside the church to celebrate the moment of “forever” with the couple. A promise that the two seem to keep, so much so that yesterday they reached their sixteenth anniversary.

For the celebrations Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti they opted for a nice dinner with their three children, in a beautiful place from which it is possible to observe the magical city of Rome from above.

Francesco Totti on Instagram: “Sixteen years of us”

Yesterday, 19 June 2021, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi they celebrated their sixteen years together. Marriage between the former captain of the Rome and the Italian showgirl did not stop immediately; the two are together and inseparable, with their beautiful three children.

So, yesterday, the couple decided to have dinner in a breathtaking location with their children, to then share on Instagram stories and photos of the good time spent together.

Francesco Totti posted a photo of himself and his wife looking at each other tenderly and, in the background, the magnificent Rome. Totti, he wrote as a description of the photo, “simply”:

“Sixteen years of us”.

The couple were at the suggestive terrace of Violate Gonzaga Warriors, in the heart of Rome. In the stories Instagram of both, the photo of the dinner with their three children.

Also Ilary posted a post with a photo very similar to the one posted by her husband, where she tagged Francis with a description full of red hearts.