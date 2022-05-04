Without a shadow of a doubt, The Island Of The Famous it is one of the most watched and commented programs in the world of Italian television. Also this year at the helm of the management is there Ilary Blasi which continues to win the sympathy of all Italian viewers. In the most recent episode, Francesco Totti’s wife made a sensational one gaffe. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Ilary Blasi never ceases to amaze all of her fan. Recently the famous presenter ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was a gaffe made in the last episode ofIsland Of The Famous.

It is not the first time that Ilary Blasi creates a funny moment and full of laughter atIsland Of The Famous. However, the well-known showgirl made it big this time to the program broadcast on Canale 5.

In detail, instead of saying “Nothing discourages you” the presenter, overwhelmed by a small moment of distraction, said “Nothing will scare you …”. Needless to say, the episode aroused the laughs of the public and beyond. In fact, the columnist Nicola Savino also intervened and stole the scene to the presenter who froze between laughter and ironized saying:

It happens to everyone, then we recover

Despite the episode being full of controversy and tension, the gesture by Ilary Blasi has been commented on all social, especially on Twitter. Among other funny moments there was also the one in which Franceso Totti’s wife pointed out to Alvin what he had to do:

Come on Alvin, you have to explain the rules of the Vitruvian Man.

In the most recent episode ofIsland Of The Famosi, at the forefront was theelimination by Ilona Staller. It was there that attracted the attention of the public quarrel between Clemente Russo and Laura Maddaloni and actor Nicolas Vaporidis. The latter said he was threatened by the two athletes.