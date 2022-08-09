Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti: the three children have clear ideas and already know who they want to stay with

One of the most loved and well-known couples in Italy seems to have reached a definitive break, to the regret of anyone who has loved these two faces of sport and entertainment. Let’s talk about the marriage between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi.

A union that made all Roma fans dream first of all, and then also the rest of the Bel Paese. After many years spent together and the birth of wonderful children. The differences between the player and the presenter seem to have become too important to be overlooked.

It seems impossible to think that such a sincere marriage could have failed so suddenly and in some ways the fans of the couple are reliving what happened with the separation of Al Bano Carrisi and Romina Power. That is how a love story fails that marked a generation.

It really seems impossible not to approach the subject with sadness and a touch of melancholy. Fans are looking for more information, while many in the TV world have their say, but what is really happening in the Totti house? Certainly the greatest difficulties are facing precisely those who are not at fault.

The three wonderful sons by Ilary and Francesco. The boys soon they will have to face a very difficult choice: with which of the two parents will pass the great part of their time. Apparently the three children of Blasi and Pupone have, however, quite clear ideas and already know who they want to stay with.

It goes without saying that this choice has created a certain confusion in the Totti house. To report the latest information on the story is the gossip writer Deianira Marzano, who has reposted photos depicting the three boys in the company of her father, on vacation.

It seems that Ilary and Francesco have recently exchanged the keys of their splendid villa in Sabaudia. Until recently it was Ilary who was with his children and now, as is right, it’s Francesco’s time. But did the kids really decide to stay with their dad? Still no news about it and it still seems early to speculate.