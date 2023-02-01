Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti towards consensual separation

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti go towards the consensual separation thanks to none other than Bastian Muller Pettenpohl, the new partner of the presenter.

To launch the indiscretion is The Corriere della Seraaccording to which the relations between the now two ex-spouses have improved, even if not exactly cordial.

But what does Bastian have to do with the separation between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti? According to the newspaper, the presenter de The island of the famous she would be madly in love with the German entrepreneur.

The newfound happiness and serenity, therefore, would have softened her towards her ex-husband, convincing her to close the separation issue without a long war in court.

The former Roma footballer, for his part, would always have been inclined to close the marriage in the most peaceful way possible.

In the meantime, an indiscretion according to which Francesco Totti is allegedly in crisis with his new partner Noemi Bocchi has been circulating on social media for a few days.

The expert Deianira Marzano relaunched the gossip, who, however, shortly after denied the alleged breakup by writing on social media: “Super reliable sources, everything is ok between Totti and Noemi”.