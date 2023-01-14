Home » News » Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti towards a “grave agreement”: the turning point

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti are about to reopen the practices of separation, which has always promised to be very complicated. According to what was reported by the indiscretions of the Messenger, the presenter of Mediaset and the former footballer of Rome would have arrived at a “tomb agreement”, let’s find out together what it foresees.

There separation between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti continues to hold court on gossip sites and newspapers and beyond. Since they announced the end of their romance, between the conductor Of Mediaset and theformer captain from the Rome A real legal battle has begun: first the question linked to the Eur villa and then the much-discussed one regarding the return of the Rolexes and the designer bags that they allegedly stole from each other.

And now, the question is only one: Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti they will come back in court? According to the rumors relaunched during the day by the Messenger, the two would have decided for a “tomb chord“. What is it referring to? Let’s see in detail what the agreement provides.

Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti: is there an agreement?

Surprisingly, Ilary Blasi And Francesco Totti they would be ready never to return in courtthus taking the path of consensual separation. The two would have already established a agreement basically as far as it is concerned child custody: at the moment, in fact, Christian, Chanel and Isabel they spent part of the holidays first with their mum and then with their dad, without any particular problems.

There are still some thorny issues on the “negotiation” table between the ex-husband and ex-wife: first of all, the portion of the maintenance of the children and secondly, the ways in which both parents will be able to see the children will have to be established. Despite this, however, the Messenger reports a much more serene atmosphere than in the beginning between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti, that they would be ready to lay down their arms in favor of one consensual and peaceful separation.

The date of the next court hearing in court is set for March 14: about two months to decide the terms of the agreement, before returning to face a judge again.