The daughter of the former Roma captain turned 16 and for the occasion she decided to take a few days off with her mother Ilary Blasi. The chosen location? Lugano, where the presenter of L’Isola dei Famosi has already been in the past. Lots of relaxation and fun, which have united even more mother and daughter, who have always had a special relationship. And Noemi Bocchi’s gesture has not gone unnoticed on social networks…

Blondes, green shirts and posing for a shot. Mother Ilary Blasi and her daughter Chanel Totti are two drops in the water. The second child, born from the now shipwrecked marriage between the presenter of the Island of the Famous and the Pupone, turned 16 a few days ago.

Impossible not to make the comparison between the two which, despite the age difference, are increasingly similar. While they spend a relaxing weekend in Lugano with Ilary’s new partner, mother and daughter take pictures of each other and publish them on social networks showing everyone their bond. The comments of the haters are inevitable: “Like mother, like daughter, obnoxious and mounted”.

As noticed by the most attentive followers, Noemi Bocchi has placed a nice like on the latest photos posted by Chanel Totti on her Instagram account. Not the images in which Ilary Blasi is also present but those that portray the girl alone, in front of Lake Lugano. Most likely a way to point out that – despite the ongoing legal battle between Totti and Ilary – Noemi has managed to establish a good bond with the former footballer’s children.