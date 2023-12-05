Mauro Corona against Belen Rodriguez and Ilary Blasi. In his usual speech on E’ semper Cartabianca, the program hosted by Bianca Berlinguer on Rete4, the sculptor and writer takes issue with the showgirls who were the protagonists of television interviews over the weekend in which they talked about the end of their marriages with their respective ex-partners , Stefano De Martino and Francesco Totti. “I don’t like this hypocrisy when they go on TV to talk about Rolexes, handbags… If I divorce, my wife will take away 5 chainsaws from me”, says Corona, who focuses in particular on the Totti-Blasi saga between separation, spite, watches and handbags at the center of the story.

“I have always liked Totti, even though I support Milan. Now I see this pettiness… But give them these watches, what do you do with them? The machines leak oil, the watches waste time. I understand the investment, with the 40 thousand watches euros. But buy a chainsaw!”, says Corona.

Belen, on Domenica In, spoke about her battle against depression and the absence of her (almost) ex-husband, Stefano De Martino: “The betrayal came after a month. He left me alone”. “These women are afraid of a decline in visibility and notoriety. And they drop the bomb. That is the main driving force”, the Corona blow hits. “How can you delude yourself that two people get married and never cheat for 70 years? As long as love is there, it protects and binds. But when you get tired, love becomes like a scythe. It’s normal for you to then you wait for another figure of a man or woman: I don’t call it betrayal, I call it living. When I got married, the priest wanted me to say that I would be faithful all my life. But why would I have to tell a lie?”, he adds .