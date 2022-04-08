Ilary Blasi shows herself at Isola Dei Famosi with a total black look, here are all the details of her outfit

The second episode of theIsland Of The Famous. On the occasion of the live broadcast Ilary Blasi sported a look super elegant and refined total black. Let’s find out together the details of the outfit of the famous presenter.

Ilary Blasi never ceases to amaze all his fans. Recently the well-known presenter ended up in the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip it was his outfit worn during the sixth episode of theIsland Of The Famous aired on Thursday 7 April 2022.

Without a shadow of a doubt, Ilary Blasi is one of them conductors most loved and esteemed within the entertainment world. Also in this new edition ofIsland Of The Famousthe wife by Francesco Totti is at the helm of the conduction.

On the stage ofIsland Of The Famous, the showgirl always shows herself to all her viewers with super sophisticated and refined outfits. On the occasion of the sixth episode of the program, Francesco Totti’s wife decided to show off a look total black in which theelegance she was the host.

In particular, Ilary wore a black suit consisting of a top with bare shoulder straps that gave it a checkered effect from the 1700s and trousers elephant foot. The latter came down softly and highlighted her beautiful legs.

Ilary Blasi wears jeweled cuffs on Isola Dei Famosi

The famous presenter has combined everything with a pair of heels of the same color as the dress. However a detail it certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans. It is about the jewel-cuffs matching the entire outfit. The look of her was loved by all of her fans who filled up with compliments the showgirl on social media.