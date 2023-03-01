Alvin against Ilary Blasi. The relationship between the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi and her historic envoy seems to have cracked. For days there has been talk of quarrels and discussions which, according to well-informed people, would have led Alvin to leave the Canale 5 reality show. The presenter published a very clear post on social media: a photo of a whatsapp chat with Ilary Blasi (where you can see several audio messages), accompanied by the following words: “I’m this close to posting the audio. One more drop and the vase overflows”.

“I’m this close to releasing the audio. One more drop and the vase overflows”, he writes as a comment on the image, then a series of eloquent hashtahs follow: “#now enough #masipuò #after all #disappointment”. Rumors about the two claim that after the last edition of the program they had a bad fight, to the point of asking the production not to work together anymore. In the past there had already been rumors of tensions, however denied by Alvin who spoke of a twenty-year friendship with Ilary and a great understanding and respect.

The Instagram post raises some suspicions that things are wrong, but there are so many people who believe that Alvin is joking. First of all, many don’t see the conductor typical of this type of skirmishes, and, according to common thought, he would be riding the wave in an ironic way to instead want to deny, once again, the rumors about their breakup.