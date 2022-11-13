Let’s find out who is the well-known face of TV who gave the presenter some ‘caciottara’

Ilary Blasi it never stops being talked about. Over the last few hours the name of the presenter of the Isola dei Famosi has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? It seems that a well-known face of Italian television has given the ‘caciottara’ to the ex-wife of Francesco Totti. Let’s find out who it is.

Everyone will remember the quarrel that a few years ago saw Ilary Blasi and Fabrizio Corona. On that occasion the presenter was at the helm of the Big Brother Vip and found himself at the center of a heated quarrel with the former king of the paparazzi, to whom Ilary addressed the attribute of ‘caciottaro‘. Today a well-known presenter of the Italian small screen has decided to address the same adjective to Ilary. That’s who we’re talking about.

Ilary Blasi, Tiberio Timperi gives her some ‘caciottara’ a One Morning in the Family

Tiberio Timperi against Ilary Blasi. During the last episode of One Morning in the Family the conductor addressed some words to the showgirl that certainly did not go unnoticed by the faithful viewers of the program.

During the press review together with Gianni Ippolitithe well-known conductor has decided to comment on the much-talked-about separation between Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi with these words:

Can we say something? Holding on to the watches is truly cheesy, for caciottari.

With this sentence, therefore, Tiberio Timperi gave some caciottara to Ilary Blasi. The conductor of One Morning in the Family he uttered these words quite spontaneously, without realizing that he would then end up in the center of the gossip.

At the moment Ilary Blasi has decided not to reply to the words of the well-known conductor, thus preferring to remain silent. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how this much talked about story will evolve. We will certainly see some good ones.