A person close to the showgirl revealed some background to the weekly ‘DiPiù’

Ilary Blasi is undoubtedly one of the most talked about characters in the pages of gossip. In the last few hours, the showgirl’s name has returned to occupying ample space in the gossip magazines. The reason? In an interview with the newspaper ‘DiPiù’, a source close to the presenter revealed how Ilary reacted to seeing Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi in public.

After the great suffering caused by the separation from Francesco Totti, serene seems to have returned to Ilary Blasi’s life thanks to Bastian. It seems that the presenter is very taken by the man with whom she spent a wonderful weekend in Zurich a few weeks ago.

A few days ago, in an interview with the weekly ‘DiPiù’, a person very close to Ilary Blasi revealed that the showgirl would be very taken by thebusiness owner. In this regard, these were his words:

A man who makes her feel good, makes her smile and makes her heart beat.

And, continuing, the friend by Ilary Blasi has revealed:

In spite of his gym-like appearance he shows that he has a tender, affectionate side. Qualities that Ilary has always admitted to appreciate a lot. They are already planning New Year’s Eve in an exotic location.

In addition to this, the same source always revealed how Ilary reacted to the public appearances of Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi.

Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi have come out, this is how Ilary Blasi reacted

As already anticipated, during the interview with ‘DiPiù’ the same source also revealed how Ilary Blasi he reacted to the choice of ex-husband Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi to come out into the open. According to what emerged, it seems that the presenter expected more from them discretion.

By the way, these were his words: