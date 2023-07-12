Ilary Blasi is located in Brazil on vacation with her boyfriend Bastian Muller. After 3 months of Island of the Famous the presenter has decided to carve out a moment of relaxation together with her loved one.

Between lavish dinners and excursions to Christ the Redeemer, someone in Brazil was likely to recognize her as well. And so it was, only that the meeting was not the best and a fan has seen fit to report the unpleasant episode on Instagram.

Source: web

Under a post published by Ilary where there are some shots of this holiday in Brazil, a fan commented:

“Good evening, I wanted to point out that at the time the photo was taken we were there and we recognized you, we would have liked to approach you and say hello, but your lip (not very elegant) made us understand that it was not the case and we walked away” .

The comment went viral taking hundreds of likes and the fan continued with a warning: “I remember that a public figure is public because people have made him public, sometimes for his artistic or professional skills, sometimes for no reason. I was disappointed, it’s not my intention to denigrate or offend anyone.”

However, many have taken Ilary’s defense, commenting that in reality she has always been very helpful with the fans. “Oh well, she doesn’t have to, maybe at that moment she didn’t feel like having her picture taken with you. I met her several times, always available. You probably pissed her off at the wrong time.” – reads in two comments.

In short, it is probable that at that moment Ilary found it inappropriate to be disturbed for a photo or something else. On the other hand, she too is on vacation to relax together with Bastian and probably would like to enjoy a few days of relaxation and serenity away from prying eyes.