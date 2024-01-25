Unexpected background on Francesco Totti in Ilary Blasi's new book coming out at the end of the month: here are all the details

Ilary Blasi never ceases to amaze his fans through previews of his book which will be released on January 31st. The written version of the documentary published in recent months has now taken shape and there are many people who follow it who can't wait to buy it.

The publication of “Unique”? Not at all. “How stupid”, the book by the well-known presenter who, immediately after the end of her relationship with Francesco Totti, began to reveal important background information regarding her marriage.

As promised, Ilary is ready to leave everyone speechless with surprising and unexpected truths that have remained private until now. Journalist Francesca Barra also confirmed the book's scoop and will present the book on January 31st in Milan.

Ilary Blasi, in her book a background on Francesco Totti: The tip-off and the details

Revealing important details about what the book will contain is the same journalist guest on “La vita in diretta” who indulged in some completely surprising little previews.

The latter thus revealed: “I don't know anything about Francesco Totti at the Sanremo Festival. I only know that I have to present Ilary's book, for the rest I don't know anything else. I can come back to tell you everything. But for the moment I can tell you that there is a bomb inside. Yes, a bomb.”

“'I read everything and I found his exact same way of communicating. Then I'm not your press office, I just have to present you as an impartial journalist. About the bomb maybe if Totti will be in Sanremo and will be able to respond to what Ilary wrote. I can say about the book that you will be amazed” he ends Francesca Barra.

In the last few hours, this has created a great stir and curiosity among the fans of the well-known presenter who can't wait to purchase the upcoming book.