Without a shadow of a doubt Ilary Blasi is one of the most loved and talked about television characters in the world of Italian television. Following the final farewell with Francesco Tottiit seems that the showgirl is consoling herself with a new one friend. Who is it about? Let’s find out together.

After 20 years spent together, Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi have decided to put an end to their marriage. To give theannouncement they were themselves in July through the dissemination of two different press releases. To date we do nothing but talk about the separation more sensational than 2022 which is getting richer and richer by details.

The last one gossip that emerged on the net concerns an alleged new special friend of the presenter of L ‘Island Of The Famous. In fact, while Francesco Totti was pinched in the companion of Noemi Bocchi, it is assumed that he is thinking about consoling Blasi Cristiano Iovino.

To spread that news was the Pipol gossip page. With these words the magazine unveiled theidentity of the person concerned:

In this last month it is he who comforts Ilary Blasi, in a friendly way, after the separation with her ex-husband.

After the farewell with Ilary Blasi, Francesco Totti would have a new flame: Noemi Bocchi

Following the announcement of the separation with Ilary Blasi, numerous emerged on the web gossip starring Francesco Totti and Noemi Bocchi. According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, it seems that the couple is experiencing one relation. In fact, the former Roma captain has been pinched several times in the company of his alleged girlfriend. One recently popped up on the web photo which portrays the former footballer outside his alleged lover’s apartment.