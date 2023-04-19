Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti as everyone knows they are separating and to do so they ended up in legal action. In fact, a battle is underway to divide up the couple’s enormous fortune. Well, the first act of this story was won by Ilary.

A few days ago, as reported by The messengerarrived there first provisional sentence made by the civil judge. A sentence that will be valid for the entire duration of the trial still in progress. One of the most controversial points was who should get the house in the EUR where the couple lived for 20 years.

Source: web

Well the judges agreed with Ilary: the mega villa will go to her who will be able to live there with her three children. Based on the calendar formulated by the court, Totti will be able to see the youngest daughter Isabel only by complying with what has been established by the judges while the other two children Cristian and Chanel will be able to see their father whenever they want.

In addition to this, the judge also established a maintenance allowance for Ilary of 12,500 euros. To this figure Totti will also have to add the school expenses of his children equal to 75% of the total. In short, this is a first victory for Ilary but it was to be expected that the judges would give the house to her since she lives there with her minor children.

Ilary, the dig at Totti

Ilary who also started on Monday with the new edition of the Isola dei Famosi. This is her first job since she separated from Francesco Totti and for this reason there was a lot of waiting to see if she had thrown any digs.

Guest the previous weekend a very true she preferred not to talk about the subject with her friend Silvia Toffanin. Then before getting to the heart of the episode of the Island, Blasi threw a dig. “Many things have actually changed. A man I had by my side is gone. We salute Nicola Savino! But you know one leaves there is one who arrives.” – he said.