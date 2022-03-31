Ilary Blasi returns, once again, to the alleged crisis with Francesco Totti and, once again, defends his marriage. While the historic captain of Rome has chosen silence and has no longer spoken after the Instagram stories in which he denied the crisis, she, in the “Belve” program, reiterates what she said to “Verissimo” a couple of weeks ago: “If the Could our story survive a betrayal? No, neither of one nor of the other “.

The conspiracy

–

We return, therefore, to talk about Noemi, the girl who according to the gossip would have put the couple in crisis after twenty years. She is asked: “You said that behind that photo in the stadium there was a plot, you wondered who was the author?”. Here is Ilary Blasi’s answer: “I had other things to think about at that moment and not who”. The presenter, Francesca Fagnani, replies: “She thought it was a conspiracy but she didn’t ask who was it?”. And Ilary replies: “No, I’ll never have certainty, it’s easy to point the finger at the usual names”. End of the statements, at least for now, given that the three interviews (including the one to “Who”) released by the host of L’Isola dei Famosi were all part of the launch of the program. Finally, a little unpublished: when asked which names were in the running for the second child Chanel, born in May 2007, Ilary reveals: “Rome”.