Ilario Castagner, the Perugia coach of miracles, has died. His son: “The most beautiful smile in Italian football”

Ilario Castagner, the coach of the great Perugia who came close to winning the Scudetto in 1978-79, has died at the age of 82. His son Federico gave the news on social media. “Today the most beautiful smile of Italian football is gone,” he wrote. “Thanks to all the doctors and health personnel of the ‘Santa Maria della Misericordia’ hospital in Perugia who have taken care of him in recent weeks. Hi Dad…”.

Between the ’70s and ’80s Castagner occupied prestigious benches such as Milan, Inter and Lazio, but his name remains inextricably linked to Perugia, which he coached from 1974 to 1980 after having been the centre-forward in the early ’60s. With Castagner, the Umbrian club became the first in the history of single group championships to end the season without suffering defeats, missing the Scudetto by just three points. A feat that came just a year after the tragic death of 24-year-old Renato Curi, a staple of the team that managed to achieve promotion to Serie A in 1975.