She wanted to get back on her feet, become a journalist and thank her greatest idol: Ilaria passed away at just 24 years old

Ilaria she is a 24 year old girl who unfortunately passed away shortly before realizing her biggest dream. Her agony began two years ago, in 2020. She herself had told about her condition during an interview with Fanpage.it. She was ready to go home and fulfill her dream, then her condition deteriorated again.

For two years, he lived within the walls of the hospital after heart failure. As soon as she was born, they had discovered hers congenital problem, had only one ventricle. Thanks to her numerous interventions, she was able to live an almost normal life. Then, the Pandemic changed everything.

Ilaria was affected by bleeding, heart failure and tested positive for Covid twice. Two years of health emergency lived within the walls of the health facility. But the 24-year-old girl never gave up, she always believed she could win her battle and make her dream come true, despite her being forced into a wheelchair and needed to oxygen to breathe.

A loyal fan of the singer Vasco Rossi, he wanted to get back on his feet by June, when his idol would go to Naples. The star had met her and she dreamed of becoming one Journalist to interview him and for thank him for what it meant in his life.

The same girl, during the interview, had revealed that among the songs in which she saw herself the most, there was Live. In particular the verse in which Vasco pronounces the sentence: “Live even when you’re dead inside”. It was just how Ilaria felt, outside of her he showed hers armorbut inside he was sick and faced harsh reality.

A few days after his words a Fanpage.ita few days after that smile and those dreams in the drawer told on the web, the 24 year old is aggravated and it is off in the hospital.

One of her dreams, however, Ilaria managed to make it come true, when her idol Vasco Rossi met her. Kind and helpful, she did smile heart to her and her family.