Ilaria Conti Gallenti was only 28 years old: her husband found her lifeless in bed at home in New York

He was called Ilaria Conti Gallenti and unfortunately she was found lifeless by her husband in the bed they shared. The man soon realized that she was no longer breathing, in fact when the paramedics intervened in their home, there was nothing left that could be done for her.

Friends are currently doing everything they can to help the family to bring the body back to Italy, given that the drama took place in the city of New Yorkwhere she lived with her new husband.

Until that day, Ilaria had never had serious health problems, in fact she seemed to have them good conditions. She loved to travel, have new experiences and from what everyone says, she was full of life.

On the morning of Friday 15 December, her husband realized that there was something strange about her, he tried to wake her up, but Ilaria didn't answer. When doctors arrived at the house, they tried to resuscitate her, but in the end they had no choice but to give up.

The medical examiner executed the autopsy on the body and it is precisely from this examination that it emerged that the girl died natural causes. Most likely a heart attack which left her no escape.

The family members are now only asking to be able to have the body back home, but there is a lot of paperwork and expense to deal with high. So his friends decided to start one fundraiser. The brother Gianlucainterviewed by Il Resto del Carlinoexplained the drama they are experiencing now.

The story of Ilaria Conti Gallenti's brother

Now there is a friend of hers in New York, who is trying to navigate the necessary bureaucracy. She only got married last summer, she wasn't even able to enjoy her dream of her, which she had worked so hard to achieve… They told us that she died of natural causes, a heart attack… and she was only 28 years old. We can't find peace. It's a very painful time for us, but we hope to have the body here by next week.