She was very followed on her Instagram page and now everyone is joining Ilaria Fabiocchi’s family and friends. The 53-year-old architect lost his life due to sudden meningitis

I had 53 years oldworked as architect and she was very followed on social media, thanks to her profile on Instagram where she had more than 80 thousand followers. Because of one sudden meningitis who didn’t give her a chance, Ilaria Fabiocchi she lost her life, throwing her family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and all those who followed her every day on social networks into despair.

In the late evening of Saturday 7 October 2023, Ilaria Fabiocchi’s heart stopped forever. The architect and artist lost his life due to a cryptococcal meningitis who suddenly took her away from the affection of her loved ones.

Since the condition was diagnosed, doctors did everything they could to save his life. But it wasn’t possible. In the early afternoon of last Saturday, the medical team of the resuscitation department of the Avezzano hospital officially declared it brain death.

On Saturday evening the doctors concluded the medical procedure to ascertain brain death, after having carried out all the tests that Italian law requires in these cases. Then the sad announcement at family of the 53 year old.

The architect and artist had suddenly felt ill. All family members, friends, colleagues, acquaintances and even followers on social media hoped until the end that he could recover. But unfortunately he didn’t make it.

Who was Ilaria Fabiocchi, the architect and artist who suddenly died from meningitis

Ilaria Fabiocchi was a very well-known woman. You had worked as a public employee first in the Region and then at the Office for the reconstruction of the Crater Municipalities. She was very sensitive and everyone has beautiful memories of her, including her passion for art and photography.

She had studied at the University of Florence, traveled all over the world and then returned to live in L’Aquila, her beloved city, where it was also famous for the cultural initiatives it promoted. Many on social media remember her fondly.