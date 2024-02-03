Serious road accident between scooter and truck, Ilaria OPellegrini died at the age of 33, after 24 hours of agony

At this time, all the relevant investigations are underway for the serious accident involving a 33-year-old woman who was called Ilaria Pellegrini. She and her scooter collided with a truck and unfortunately she lost her life after 24 hours of hospitalization at the Niguarda hospital in Milan.

The officers who responded to the scene are working to understand the exact situation dynamics of what happened. Even if the most accredited hypothesis is that the young woman got too close to him heavy vehicle.

According to information released by some local media, the drama took place at 8.30 am on Wednesday 31 January. Precisely along via Isonzo, in the area of Cesano Boscanoin the province of Milan.

Ilaria was 33 years old and that day she was riding hers scooter. She was probably headed to her workplace and she was originally from Corsico, when it suddenly happened the unthinkable.

From what emerged the young woman got too close to the truck and in the end was unable to avoid the impact. With her scooter it is ended up practically under.

Passers-by quickly realized that his condition was very serious. For this reason, in addition to asking for the intervention of health workers, they also asked for the arrival of health workers. The latter arrived on site in just a few minutes.

The death of Ilaria Pellegrini after the serious accident in which she was involved

CREDIT; DRONE SNAP

With the hope of saving her life, they rushed her to the hospital Niguarda from Milan. The doctors tried to do everything they could for 24 hours, but his condition is get worse drastically.

Unfortunately on the morning of Thursday 1 February, Ilaria lost her life. The doctors were unable to do anything else and had no choice but to confirm his condition death.

The police are still investigating what happened. The possibility of gods being taken is not excluded measures towards the man who was driving the truck. The most accepted hypothesis, however, is that she was with the scooter got too close to the heavy vehicle.