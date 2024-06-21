“Yes, I confess! I have been a militant of the housing movement which over the years has fought on the issue of the right to live, in Milan and throughout Italy.“. Thus Ilaria Salis, MEP Avs, on Facebook. “If someone thought they were making who knows what scoop by digging into my past, it is only because they are sidereally far from the social reality of this movement, which is made up of tens of thousands of inhabitants of the popular and activists, who, for having affirmed the simple principle of having a roof over their heads, have run into some complaints”, writes Salis.

“It would be desirable if the information, rather than throwing mud at me, was dedicated to the context of serious poverty and housing insecurity in which large segments of the population find themselves – he underlines – The collective practices of occupying vacant houses, blocking evictions, resistance to evictions, listening desks and the fight for amnesty represent a real and immediate alternative to social isolation and war between the poor, exploited both by racist political forces and by racketeering”.

“Giving a concrete response to the need for housing means not only finding a solution here and now, albeit precarious and provisional, to a question left unresolved by institutional politics – Salis remarks – but also indicating a political perspective of transformation of the material conditions of life in the name of social justice. It is with great pride, therefore, that I claim to have been part of this movement and to continue to support it!

I also want to clarify my situation“.

“As has been widely heralded in the right-wing media, Aler – continues Salis – is calling for a credit of 90,000 euros towards me as an ‘indemnity’ for the presumed occupation of a house in via Giosuè Borsi in Milan, based solely on the fact that in 2008 I was found inside. Although in the following sixteen years (!) no further checks were ever carried out to verify my permanence, nor was any civil or criminal proceedings initiated against me with respect to that house, Aler accounts for this credit and has no scruples in rendering it public through the press the day before the elections”.

“A large number of individuals and families, often without the necessary means to react adequately, are tormented by unfounded requests of this kind. The total credits accounted for by Aler in fact amount to over 176 million euros! The practice of requesting exorbitant ‘indemnities’ of occupation’ to tenants, based on uncertain assumptions to say the least, is a strategy used systematically to scare occupiers and attempt to raise cash”, writes the MEP.

“While many, too many people do not see their right to live guaranteed and have no dignified alternatives other than squatting – in one of the cities with the most expensive rents, let us always remember -, the body that should protect this right seems to be more interested to criminalize the movement to fight for housing and tenants rather than finding concrete solutions. In the next few days I will share some data and food for thought on the housing issue in Milan and Italy media attention on a topic that is very close to my heart, because it is so crucial for the working classes and young people. No more people without homes, no more homes without people”, concludes Ilaria Salis.