«Yes, I confess! I have been a militant of the housing movement which over the years has fought on the issue of the right to live, in Milan and throughout Italy.». Thus begins the long post by Ilaria Salis in which the new MEP just elected to the European Parliament with Avs talks about the issue of a council house in Milan owned by Aler. The public housing authority is asking her to pay a debt of 90 thousand euros for the illegal occupation of the house between 2008 and 2022. «If someone thought they were making who knows what scoop by digging into my past, it is only because they are sidereally far from the social reality of this movement, which is made up of tens of thousands of public housing residents and activists, who, for having stated the simple principle of having a roof over their heads, they ran into some complaints.”



This is an apartment in the Alzaia Naviglio district, in Milan. Ilaria Salis attacks in her post: «It would be desirable for the information, rather than throwing mud at me, to focus on the context of serious poverty and housing insecurity in which large segments of the population find themselves. The collective practices of the occupation of vacant houses, the blocking of evictions, the resistance to evictions, the listening points and the fight for amnesty represent a real and immediate alternative to social isolation and war between the poor, exploited so much by racist political forces as well as racketeering.”

According to the new MEP: «Giving a concrete response to the need for housing means not only finding a solution here and now, albeit precarious and provisional, to a question left unresolved by institutional politics, but also indicating a political perspective of transformation of material conditions of life in the name of social justice. It is with great pride, therefore, that I claim to have been part of this movement and to continue to support it! I also want to clarify my situation.”

Ilaria Salis was locked up for 15 months in a Budapest prison in conditions that did not respect the rights guaranteed to prisoners. The photos in which the forty-year-old had her hands and feet chained in the Budapest courthouse caused controversy. She was accused of having attacked two neo-Nazi militants, she ended up under house arrest at the end of May and when she was elected with Avs, being able to benefit from parliamentary immunity, she returned to her home in Monza.

In his venting post on social media he adds that «as has been widely heralded in the right-wing media, Aler claims a credit of 90,000 euros from me as an “indemnity” for the alleged occupation of a house in via Giosuè Borsi in Milan, based solely on the fact that I was found inside in 2008. Although in the following sixteen years (!) no further checks were ever carried out to verify my permanence, nor was any civil or criminal proceedings initiated against me with respect to that house, Aler accounts for this credit and has no scruples in rendering it public through the press the day before the elections”.

From his case he moves on to the general problem: «A large number of individuals and families, often without the necessary means to react adequately, are tormented by unfounded requests of this kind. In fact, the total credits accounted for by Aler amount to over 176 million euros! The practice of demanding exorbitant “occupation allowances” from tenants, based on uncertain assumptions to say the least, is a strategy used systematically to scare occupiers and attempt to raise cash.”

And again: «While many, too many people do not see their right to live guaranteed and have no dignified alternatives other than squatting – in one of the cities with the most expensive rents, let’s always remember -, the body that should protect this right seems to be more interested in criminalizing the movement fighting for housing and tenants rather than finding concrete solutions. In the next few days I will share some data and food for thought on the housing issue in Milan and Italy. I thank Libero & co. for having given me this assistance to bring media attention back to a topic that is very close to my heart, because it is so crucial for the working classes and young people”. His post ends with the slogan: «No more people without homes, no more houses without people».