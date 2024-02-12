The defense of Ilaria Salis, the Italian woman detained for almost a year in a maximum security prison in Hungary accused of attacking two neo-Nazi militants, will request to be allowed to serve house arrest in Italy and, secondarily, in Hungary. This is what we learn from her family.

Last week Roberto Salis, Ilaria's father, had made it known that his daughter would remain “a lot, I think, in prison”. “It went much worse than we expected. We don't see any action that could improve the situation, we were completely left alone, we asked for two things that were denied to us,” he added.