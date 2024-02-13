Ilaria Salis will ask for house arrest in Hungary. Dad Roberto: “Tired of being in prison, now we have to find a house in Budapest”

Ilaria Salis will submit a request to have house arrest in Italy or, alternatively, in Hungary. This is what Roberto Salis, the 39-year-old's father, said. “Ilaria has changed my mind – said the man – given that this request to apply for house arrest in Hungary has come from many quarters. Now we have to find a house in Budapest and then we will present the request”. This is also based on the considerations of the Hungarian lawyer who assists the Milanese teacher who has been detained for over a year in Budapest, Gyorgy Magyarto. A move to house arrest seems to be the most concrete possibility at the moment to end the detention in Salis, the prelude to a return to Italy even if any sentence would still have to be served in Hungary.