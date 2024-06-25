The Regional Court of Budapest-Capital would have contacted the presidency of the European ParliamentFor request the revocation of Ilaria Salis’s parliamentary immunity, elected on the Avs lists. This was reported by Index.hu, a Hungarian website, without citing sources. The news, at present, has not been confirmed by parliamentary sources in Brussels.

For now, parliamentary sources in Brussels report, no request to lift Salis’s immunity has been received by the European Parliament offices. That’s not to say it can’t happen: “It’s not unlikely” that it will happen, a source explains. This type of request often has intermediate procedural steps, which slow down its actual transmission.