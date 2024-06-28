Ilaria Salis, her former neighbor gets her into trouble: “She occupied several apartments”

Ilaria Salt continues his battle for the “legitimate occupation of vacant houses”, even if this political line has in fact divided his reference party, with the leader of the Greens Bonelli who distanced himself: “I don’t agree and I would never do it, I find it wrong“. Meanwhile, a former neighbor of Salis from the time of the occupation of an apartment in via Borsi in Milan has emerged, for which the Lombardy region demands that he pay the arrears from €90,000 to Alerthe public housing agency “Ilaria Salis? A very good girl. She even gave my daughter the panettone and the Easter egg”.

His former neighbor – reports Libero – confirms that the MEP she remained inside even after identification. “About three years“, says the woman, adding: “Once he left the accommodation he did not change areas. The house next to mine was the first. Then she went to live with other girls. In that little corner there”, he adds. And finally: “In January 2023 I saw her going to throw out the garbage. Then nothing more.”

But Libero doesn’t stop at the interview with Ilaria’s former neighbor Saltthe newspaper directed by Mario Sechi in fact also discovered other real estate of the family Salis. In addition to villa in Monza and to the house in the mountains to Abetone, in Sardinia there would be other houses owned by them. It is – according to what Libero knows – a apartment near Villasimius and a small share of another house, also in Sardinia, in Monserrato. In addition to a warehouse and at shares in a dozen farmlands.