«I fell into a very deep well, I wonder if I got out. But I have no doubts about which side of the story is right.” It is an excerpt from a letter from Ilaria Salis from prison, anticipated by Repubblica online. The Italian anti-fascist wrote in her diary about her second month in Budapest's maximum security prison. «The months are long and it happens that the bubble turns into a black hole that sucks you in. Borrowing a metaphor that I will read several months later in a beautiful comic dedicated to my experiences – she says quoting Zerocalcare – I fell into a very deep well. The walls are slippery and every time I laboriously try to take a short step to go up just a little, I always end up falling deeper. Sometimes I wonder if this well has a bottom and if there really is an exit somewhere. I imagine I am a little gecko, who in the silent darkness manages to climb the walls. Yes, I have to climb the walls, but unfortunately my climbing companions and the bonds of trust tightly held on the safety rope are not here.”

«I close my eyes and cast my gaze beyond the walls of this blind prison: I see the stories of men and women as replacements in fabrics on tapestries that depict broader stories. Stories of peoples, cultures, languages ​​and religions. History of economic, political and legal systems. Stories of wealth and poverty, of power, of oppression and exploitation. Stories of wars and armies. Stories of a world in which children are still killed, in which machine guns resound in the quarters of Europe that echo the havoc of the last century. I open my eyes and they see me curled up on the gray blanket, staring at the iron door of the cell. Everything seems simple and linear to me in these events, as in many others, there can be no doubt about which side of the story is right.”