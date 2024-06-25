Ilaria Salis: “It’s right to occupy houses, you don’t take anything away from anyone”

The controversy continues on the occupation of uninhabited housesIlaria Salis raises the issue again and argues with the Alerthe body that manages public housing in Milan which contests a debt of €90,000. “The police – says the new Avs MEP to La Repubblica – found me there in 2008, when I was 24 years old. Today I have 40. Since then they have no longer gone to check to see who lived there, but Aler still accuses me of a debt of 90 thousand euros”. Then he explains why he did it: “Let’s take Milan, 12,000 vacant public apartments and 10,000 families on the waiting list. Movements for the house they don’t take anything away from anyonethey try to solve it with other methods a problem that institutions do not solve“.

In the meantime, however, Free he does the math in the Salis family’s pocket and they pop up, not just a cottage in Monzabut also a house in Tuscany to Abetone. The family’s residence in Monza is in fact a 160 square meter villa, plus two garages. The newspaper directed by Mario Sechi cites the land registry records on the Revenue Agency’s website. A villa of that type, Libero estimates, it is sold for 490 thousand euros. Ilaria’s mother is also the owner of a studio apartment in the area of Abetone Cutigliano in the province of Pistoia. Ilaria Salis then reveals her father’s political ideas Robertowho ended up in the sights of right-wing newspapers: “My father is a liberal but we never argued about it. Anti-fascism is our common denominator“.