MILAN. «I am very happy, I really thank the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. He very impressed me that he has he called himself and that he did it with this speed. I thank him so much for her involvement”: this is how Ilaria Salis wanted to thank the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who last Saturday he contacted his father Roberto. Ilaria Salis has been in prison for more than 13 months in Budapest on charges of having participated in two attacks against far-right militants.

The father of the 39-year-old Milanese teacher explained that “Ilaria is well and is recovering”: at last Thursday's hearing she was the request to go under house arrest was rejected put forward by his lawyers: “It was a bad blow – he continued – because he was counting on it a lot, but he has a fairly strong attitude and I have no doubt that he will withstand this test of resistance well”. “What happened on Thursday – she added – with the sentence for Ilaria and that for Gabriele Marchesi has strengthened the impression that there is something not right and that there is clearly a disparity in the implementation of the constitutional principles”.

We are now awaiting the outcome of the appeal presented against the failure to grant house arrest «which at least will be judged by another court and will no longer be in the hands of judge Jozsef Sós who has a clear prejudice towards Ilaria and who in Italy would have already been rejected.”