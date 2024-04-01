“I am very happy and I thank the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella” Ilaria Salis said this when commenting on last Saturday's phone call from the head of state to the father of the 39-year-old in prison in Hungary on charges of having attacked some far-right militants during a demonstration.

“We informed Ilaria of Mattarella's phone call – her father Roberto reports to Adnkronos -. She was very happy with the solidarity and closeness expressed by the President of the Republic”.

The phone call from the Head of State Mattarella

Mattarella telephoned Roberto Salis last Saturday. He wanted to express his sympathy for his daughter's story, underlining that she understood his state of mind well. Mattarella, as far as we know, has assured that he will do what is within his possibilities, which are not extensive on an operational level and pass through the Italian government.

The letter from Ilaria Salis' father to Mattarella

Salis, who had sent a letter to Colle, thanked him very much for the phone call and explained that with his letter he wanted to point out the unequal treatment between two Italian citizens. The head of state replied that it is the difference between our system, inspired by European values, and their system and that this disparity affects our public opinion.

Salis thanked him again for his interest and Mattarella told him that they could talk again later. “I was very happy, I didn't expect such a quick response” said Roberto Salis. “In a situation like the one my family is going through, dealing with a representative of the institutions capable of being empathetic with citizens is very important. I really appreciated it.”