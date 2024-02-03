Salis, Ilaria's outburst: “I'm sick, I would like to go home”

“They are slowly meeting my needs, but I continue to feel ill and would like to go home”. These are the words, reported by Corriere della Seraspoken yesterday by Ilaria Salis to her Hungarian lawyer, Gyorgy Magyar, who went to visit her in the prison in the center of Budapest where she has been imprisoned for almost a year.

The lawyer then explains: “Ilaria is tired but morally very strong, and continues to resist. She is currently in a cell with seven other inmates, but cleanliness and hygiene conditions have improved. The Hungarian authorities understood the situationrespond to his requests and to Italy's requests”.

“It's true, thanks to what Italy has done, something is changing these days”, Ilaria confided to the lawyer Magyar, as reported by Repubblica. However, the teacher underlined: “I'm sick, help me get out of this place.”

Salis case: Tajani, lawyers ask for house arrest in Hungary

Ilaria Salis' lawyers “must ask for house arrest in Hungary, a request which, up to now, they have not made. This is not up to us”. This was stated by the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.