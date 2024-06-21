Ilaria Salis, the neighbors don’t seem to be rooting for her: “Now the other countries will make fun of us”

The media clash between the Salis And Free. This time the journalists of the newspaper directed by Mario Sechi went to ask for a opinion of Ilaria’s neighbors, the teacher elected with Avs to the European Parliament. “That shame – says a neighbor and brings it back to Libero – having it like representative in Europe. Then obviously other countries make fun of us“. But in the San Biagio district of Monza, where Roberto Salis, Ilaria’s father, lives, the opinions towards the MEP’s parent are instead positive. The manager of the bar that Roberto Salis frequents says that he is “a quiet manI remember when he left by car early in the morning to go to Hungary to see his daughter“.

A local lady points out that “it is a extremely quiet neighborhoodso much so that when dozens of reporters and photographers showed up for the return of the Salis family, many were left dumbfounded“. On Roberto’s daughter, however, the opinions are not so positive: “Now that she has been elected in Brussels it should bring some concrete action“, and again: “It can’t be done in Italy propaganda as it was granted to her in Hungary“, claims another neighbor.