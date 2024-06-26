Ilaria Salis is in Brussels. And to prove it she publishes a photo of her on Instagram, complete with an official badge hanging around her neck and the proud comment: “It’s all true!”.

The new Avs MEP was elected to the European Parliament with a triumph of preferences that pushed the party that nominated her to the incredible result of 6.6 percent of the preferences, above the 4 percent hoped for to access the seat.



Many controversies followed his election, which came after a long judicial process. She, the activist, had in fact been imprisoned in Hungary as she was accused of having participated in the beating of some right-wing demonstrators in Budapest.





The images showing her entering the Hungarian courts with chains on her wrists and ankles had unleashed a wave of indignation in Italy, so much so that the institutions were forced to request the extradition of the accused to her country of origin.





Then, at the time of the elections for the European Parliament, here is the candidacy in the ranks of Avs. And, once the counting has taken place, the certainty of her confirmation as MEP. Which allowed, thanks to parliamentary immunity, his immediate release from prison and return to Italy.





Today, his first image, posted on social media, probably to silence the controversy with which the news of his election was greeted.

“My intention is not to escape criminal proceedings, it is to be tried according to justice, that is, in compliance with fundamental rights, according to a fair trial, with equal treatment before the law and in compliance with the principle of proportionality.”

Ilaria Salis stated in her first press point at the European Parliament in Brussels. “The decision on the revocation will be up to the European Parliament, which will decide through a vote. I sincerely hope and expect that Europe, the European Parliament, will stand up for fundamental rights, for the presumption of innocence, for the principle of proportionality and for respect for the rule of law”, she highlighted.

«Movements for the fight for housing try to solve problems that the institutions do not resolve and what is right does not always correspond to what is legal and parliamentarians can change laws and perhaps laws that are not right. This is also why I am here and I want to commit myself”, the Alleanza Verdi/Lenistra MEP also underlined, responding to a question about his statements on house occupations.